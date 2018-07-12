Target is Launching a Line of Low Calorie Ice Creams

I am so intrigued by the idea of low calorie ice cream. I've tried Halo and it's quite good, Breyers is good, but now Target has their own line and I live at Target. It's the Archer Farms line, and they are currently in stores.

Calories are good too, between 330-380 per pint, which means you can have 2 pints and really, it's not much more than a Big Mac. Also, 20-22 grams of protein to boot!

The six flavor options include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Caramel Maple Bourbon Pecan, Mini Donut and Cookie Dough. Best of all, a pint will only set you back $4.