Sunday's Acoustic Sunrise with Dave Matthews, P!nk & More

Acoustic Sunrise with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

HOUR 1

SLOW HANDS -NIALL HORAN

PHOTOGRAPH- ED SHEERAN

EVERYDAY IS A WINDING ROAD-SHERYL CROW

BABYLON-DAVID GRAY

MR. KNOW IT ALL- KELLY CLARKSON

LET IT GO -JAMES BAY

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

I DON’T WANNA BE-GAVIN DeGRAW

LIGHTS DOWN LOW-MAX

CARRY ON- FUN.

NEW RULES -DUA LIPA

LEAVE A LIGHT ON- TOM WALKER

HOUR 2

IN MY BLOOD- SHAWN MENDES

ADIA - SARAH McLACHLAN

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO - JAMES ARTHUR

WHATEVER IT TAKES-IMAGINE DRAGONS

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE- CHARLIE PUTH

MISERY- MAROON 5

I’M YOURS-JASON MRAZ

HAVANA -CAMILLA CABELLO

COME TO ME- GOO GOO DOLLS

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X AMBASSADORS

100 YEARS-FIVE FOR FIGHTING

TAKE ON ME-A-HA

HOUR 3

PERFECT-ED SHEERAN

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD - TEARS FOR FEARS

BECAUSE THE NIGHT- 10,000 MANIACS

CRASH INTO ME-DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

ON THE LOOSE-NIALL HORAN

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE -SAM SMITH

HONEY, I’M GOOD -ANDY GRAMMER

WISH I KNEW YOU -THE REVIVALISTS

WHAT ABOUT US-P!NK

BETTER TOGETHER -JACK JOHNSON

REALIZE- COLBIE CAILLAT

LONELY NO MORE -ROB THOMAS