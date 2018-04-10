Strawberry Shortcake Oreos Are Coming
Now that everyone’s had their share of the Peeps-flavored Oreos, it’s time for another flavor for America’s favorite sandwich cookies. And rumor has it, the next one will be based on those Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Bars from Good Humor.
But wait, there's more! In addition to the Rocky Road Trip Oreos (see previous post), new Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Oreos will be out this summer! The Oreo has whipped strawberry flavored creme, and the golden cookie contains strawberry flavored pieces. I'm loving that Oreo is changing up the cookies by adding different flavored bits to them. Hats off again to @dont_mess_with_crazy for the leak!
Candy Hunting’s Instagram account reports that the seasonal Oreo flavor will consist of a golden cookie with strawberry-flavored bits with a whipped strawberry-flavored filling inside.
No word from Oreo on the official release date, but look for these goodies sometime this summer.