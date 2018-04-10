Strawberry Shortcake Oreos Are Coming

Now that everyone’s had their share of the Peeps-flavored Oreos, it’s time for another flavor for America’s favorite sandwich cookies. And rumor has it, the next one will be based on those Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Bars from Good Humor.

Candy Hunting’s Instagram account reports that the seasonal Oreo flavor will consist of a golden cookie with strawberry-flavored bits with a whipped strawberry-flavored filling inside.

No word from Oreo on the official release date, but look for these goodies sometime this summer.