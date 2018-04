Star 102's Acoustic Sunrise with Bruno Mars, The Cranberries & More

Star 102's Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-THE CALLING

BUBBLY-COLBIE CAILLAT

LET IT GO-JAMES BAY

ONE CALL AWAY-CHARLIE PUTH

MR. JONES-COUNTING CROWS

LIGHTS- ELLIE GOULDING

GIVE LOVE-ANDY GRAMMER

THINKING OUT LOUD-ED SHEERAN

DREAMS- THE CRANBERRIES

IRIS-GOO GOO DOLLS

BAD AT LOVE-HALSEY

COLLIDE-HOWIE DAY

HOUR 2

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-BRUNO MARS

BRIAN WILSON -BARENAKED LADIES

NO ROOTS-ALICE MERTON

AHEAD OF MYSELF- X AMBASSADORS

ADIA-SARAH McLACHLAN

HEY JEALOUSY-GIN BLOSSOMS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-ADELE

SOME NIGHTS-FUN.

LEAVE A LIGHT ON- TOM WALKER

BETTER TOGETHER- JACK JOHNSON

BOSTON- AUGUSTANA

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU- LEVEL 42

HOUR 3

SUNDAY MORNING-MAROON 5

EX’s & OH’s- ELLE KING

FREE FALLIN’-JOHN MAYER

PALACE-SAM SMITH

CLOCKS-COLDPLAY

BREAKEVEN -THE SCRIPT

THUNDER-IMAGINE DRAGONS

SUDDENLY I SEE- KT TUNSTALL

ONE SWEET WORLD- DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

HEARTS ON FIRE- GAVIN JAMES

ALL I WANNA DO-SHERYL CROW

BUDAPEST-GEORGE EZRA