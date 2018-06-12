Shania Twain's Set-List: A Sneak-Peek
June 12, 2018
Shania Twain is bringing her NOW tour to Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, June 16th.
Here's a sneak-peek of what her set-list may look like:
- Life's About To Get Good
- Come on Over
- Up!
- Poor Me
- Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
- That Don't Impress Me Much
- Let's Kiss and Make Up
- Any Man of Mine
- Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
- Honey, I'm Home
- I'm Alright
- Soldier
- You're Still the One
- More Fun
- From This Moment On
- I'm Gonna Getcha Good!
- Party For Two
- Swingin' With My Eyes Closed
- (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
- Rock This Country!