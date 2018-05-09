SETLIST: Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour

Queen Taylor Swift opened up her 2018 reputation tour last night in Arizona with gal pals Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. From the reviews on social media, Swift absoutely wowed her audience -- like there was ever any doubt.

Seriously though... is it July 17th yet?

If you don't mind spoilers, scroll down for her full setlist!

1. …Ready For It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do

8. End Game

9. King Of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

13. All Too Well

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me

19. Long Live

20. New Year’s Day

21. Getaway Car

22. Call It What You Want

23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things