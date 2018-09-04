Selena Gomez Speaks Out About New Music, Demi Lovato And Being 26

"UPDATE: I had something I’ve thought about for a while that I want to share. This page is my highlights and a few low lights. I post what I am willing to share with you guys. I hear people say all the time that they wish they had someone else’s life based on a few pictures.. we all do it. But this is me sharing some happy moments with you guys. Trust me, my life isn’t always this filtered and flowery... We are all on our own journey."

Selena Gomez recently sat down with Elle and opened up about the journey she mentioned in the above August Instagram post. Aside from a few social posts and public appearances, Gomez has stayed relatively quiet and out of the limelight.

She's been to hell and back, to put it lightly, between tabloid rumors, break-ups, kidney transplants and her fight with lupus. Fans of Gomez have been anxious to hear what the talented artist has been up to, and she's finally opened up in a way she never has.

Here are some excerpts from the exclusive interview:

On where she is at in her life:

"I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place. It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person."

"I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good."

On why she's not on the internet:

"I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game.”

“The reason why is, it’s not real to me. I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective. As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two sh*ts. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

On one of her new upcoming tracks:

"Meaning through all your imperfections, you’re flawless. You’re not striving. It’s me encouraging a younger version of myself. Even when you’re imperfect, even when you’re feeling worthless, you are flawless. It’s a song I’m going to sing for the rest of my life."

