Throwback Board Games Are Here To Make Game Night Even Better

August 7, 2018
Samantha Severo
Categories: 
Features

Target... how great thou art! From home decorations to $5 bottles of wine and everything in between, our favorite store has it all!

According to our friends at Country Living, their ever-growing list of must-haves just expanded into the world of throwback board games! No, we're not talking Monopoly or Boggle... we're talking Brady Bunch trivia and Golden Girls fun! 

And yes, these games will pair well with Target's line of affordable wine.

Here's a glimpse of what will be hitting shelves at a Target near you:

  • The Golden Girls 'Any Way you Slice It' Game
  • MacGyver: The Escape Room Game
  • The Brady Bunch Party Game
  • Superfight Game: The 90's Deck
  • The Oregon Trail: Journey to Willamette Valley Game

To find out about even more of their new board games, click here

Tags: 
throwback
board games
golden girls
brady bunch

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish on Infinity Mirrors At The Cleveland Art Museum WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Cleveland Zoo About the Snow Leopards and Asian Highlands WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes