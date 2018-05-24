Summer Concerts In Cleveland
It's finally here! The snow is behind is and all that's in front of us are sunny days, patio weather and, best of all, so many concerts. Here are some of the shows we're looking most forward to!
- Dave Matthews Band at Blossom Music Center - Saturday, June 2
- Vance Joy at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Tuesday, June 5
- LaureLive at Butler Campus - Saturday, June 9, Sunday June 10
- Poison and Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center - Tuesday, June 12
- Shania Twain at Quicken Loans Arena - Saturday, June 16
- Imagine Dragons at Blossom Music Center - Sunday, June 17
- Barenaked Ladies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Sunday, July 15
- Taylor Swift at FirstEnergy Stadium - Tuesday, July 17
- Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Friday, July 27
- O.A.R. and Matt Nathanson at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Thursday, August 23