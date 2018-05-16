The Royal Wedding Party Has Been Announced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have an adorable wedding party

May 16, 2018
Samantha Severo

PA Images/Sipa USA

Entertainment
According to People, Kensington Palace has officially announced the Royal Wedding party -- and they're all under the age of ten! The list includes:

  • Prince George
  • Princess Charlotte
  • Miss Florence van Cutsem, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry
  • Miss Remi Litt and her sister Rylan, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters
  • Miss Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney
  • Miss Zalie Warren, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry
  • Jasper Dyer, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda
  • Twins Brian and John Mulroney, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor (too many friends, SMH) but Prince William will serve as Prince Harry's best man.

royal wedding 2018
royal wedding
Meghan Markle
prince harry
prince william
princess charlotte
prince george
kensington palace