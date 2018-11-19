Rolling Stones US Tour: What Songs Will They Perform?

There had been a lot of rumors swirling around that the Rolling Stones would soon be launching a US tour. Their highly-recognizable logo appeared at both Gillette Stadium and Broncos Stadium recently and the Patriots cheerleaders even performed to some Stones hits donning band attire.

Well, the time has finally come and it has been confirmed that they're bringing their No Filter Tour to the USA.

We thought we'd take a look to see what they've played on the European leg of the No Filter tour. Here's what the setlist might look like based on those sho

Street Fighting Man

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll

Tumbling Dice

Beast of Burden

Under My Thumb

Ruby Tuesday

Shattered

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

Let's Spend The Night Together

Before They Make Me Run

Sympathy for the Devil

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Wild Horses

Start Me Up

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Time Is On My Side

Some Girls

Get Off Of My Cloud

Brown Sugar

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

