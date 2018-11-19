Rolling Stones US Tour: What Songs Will They Perform?

November 19, 2018
There had been a lot of rumors swirling around that the Rolling Stones would soon be launching a US tour. Their highly-recognizable logo appeared at both Gillette Stadium and Broncos Stadium recently and the Patriots cheerleaders even performed to some Stones hits donning band attire.

Well, the time has finally come and it has been confirmed that they're bringing their No Filter Tour to the USA.

We thought we'd take a look to see what they've played on the European leg of the No Filter tour. Here's what the setlist might look like based on those sho

  • Street Fighting Man
  • It's Only Rock 'n' Roll 
  • Tumbling Dice
  • Beast of Burden
  • Under My Thumb
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Shattered
  • You Can't Always Get What You Want
  • Paint It Black
  • Honky Tonk Women
  • Let's Spend The Night Together
  • Before They Make Me Run
  • Sympathy for the Devil
  • Miss You
  • Midnight Rambler
  • Wild Horses
  • Start Me Up
  • Jumpin' Jack Flash
  • Time Is On My Side
  • Some Girls
  • Get Off Of My Cloud
  • Brown Sugar
  • Gimme Shelter
  • (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

