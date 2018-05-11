OPI Releases Grease Inspired Nail Polish

Grease, perhaps the greatest movie of our time is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and brands are really taking advantage of the theme.OPI, the brand behind the nail polish with unique names, is having a lot of fun with this celebration.

Sparkle and shine for up to 11 days with this shade #DannyandSandy4Ever in our #InfiniteShine 3-step system.

Shop the shade: https://t.co/foq1CrXvav pic.twitter.com/jF4i9S6jir — OPI (@OPI_PRODUCTS) May 2, 2018



If you're anything like me, you can quote the film at the drop of a hat. If that's the class, you'll really enjoy these names:

You're the Shade That I Want

Chills Are Multiplying

Grease is the Word

Teal Me More, Teal Me More

Pink Ladies Rule the School

Tell Me About It Stud

Rydell Forever

Electryfyin' Pink

Danny & Sandy 4 Ever!

Don't Cry Over Spilled Milkshakes

Hopelessly Devoted to OPI

Summer Lovin' Having a Blast

Met A Boy Cute As Can Be

Frenchie Likes To Kiss?

Was It All Just a Dream?

If you head to OPI's Instagram page, you can see all the fun they had creating these new looks.

To see the nail polish colors that go with each name, click here. As for me, I'm going home to watch Grease.