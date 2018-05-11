OPI Releases Grease Inspired Nail Polish
Tell me about it, stud!
Grease, perhaps the greatest movie of our time is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and brands are really taking advantage of the theme.OPI, the brand behind the nail polish with unique names, is having a lot of fun with this celebration.
Sparkle and shine for up to 11 days with this shade #DannyandSandy4Ever in our #InfiniteShine 3-step system.— OPI (@OPI_PRODUCTS) May 2, 2018
If you're anything like me, you can quote the film at the drop of a hat. If that's the class, you'll really enjoy these names:
- You're the Shade That I Want
- Chills Are Multiplying
- Grease is the Word
- Teal Me More, Teal Me More
- Pink Ladies Rule the School
- Tell Me About It Stud
- Rydell Forever
- Electryfyin' Pink
- Danny & Sandy 4 Ever!
- Don't Cry Over Spilled Milkshakes
- Hopelessly Devoted to OPI
- Summer Lovin' Having a Blast
- Met A Boy Cute As Can Be
- Frenchie Likes To Kiss?
- Was It All Just a Dream?
If you head to OPI's Instagram page, you can see all the fun they had creating these new looks.
Wishing our Wednesday looked more like this -- @beautysbigsister wears #FrenchieLikesToKiss from the #OPIxGrease collection --
A post shared by OPI (@opi)
To see the nail polish colors that go with each name, click here. As for me, I'm going home to watch Grease.