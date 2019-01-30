New Grandparents Surprised With Baby Announcement

I work in social media meaning I spend a lot of time browsing what's new. I see about 1000 (exaggeration) videos a day. Some (most) make me laugh, some make me cry (quit posting videos about animal abuse) and some just make my day, sometimes week!

Are you ready to have your day made with the cutest video EVER? Watch until the end because oh my goodness it was cute.

I got the chills when I first watched it AND I still have them (because of the video, not because it's -6 outside. Okay well maybe a mixture of both).