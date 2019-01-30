New Grandparents Surprised With Baby Announcement

January 30, 2019
Samantha Severo
Categories: 
Features

I work in social media meaning I spend a lot of time browsing what's new. I see about 1000 (exaggeration) videos a day. Some (most) make me laugh, some make me cry (quit posting videos about animal abuse) and some just make my day, sometimes week!

Are you ready to have your day made with the cutest video EVER? Watch until the end because oh my goodness it was cute.

I got the chills when I first watched it AND I still have them (because of the video, not because it's -6 outside. Okay well maybe a mixture of both).

Tags: 
VIDEO
baby announcement

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 25th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tasty Tuesday - The Burnham from the Hilton Cleveland Stop By WDOKFM: On-Demand
Channel 5 Meteorlogist Trent Magill Calls In About The Weekend Forecast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, January 17th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The CEO of the Q Arena Calls In About The Q Transformation Milestone WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes