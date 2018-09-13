WATCH: Woman Nails Missy Elliott Karaoke

September 13, 2018
Samantha Severo
Earlier this summer, a video surfaced of a woman hanging out at what looks like a backyard barbeque with friends and family. The group set up a make-shift karaoke stage with a microphone and loud speaker and the woman performed the rap of a lifetime. 

Watch above as she takes on -- word for word, might I add -- Missy Elliott's 'Work It.'

The video, originally shared on social media, quickly went viral and, as most quirky videos do, it caught the attention of Ellen. The TV personality brought the rapping woman on her show Thursday, September 13th! Watch below or click here.

 

