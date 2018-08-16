Tell Me About It, Stud! John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Celebrate Grease's 40th Anniversary
August 16, 2018
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited this week for at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in honor of Grease's 40th anniversary.
Still summer lovin' after all this time. https://t.co/qgQuPBDDVn pic.twitter.com/xNWtutYSKq— E! News (@enews) August 16, 2018
Travolta and Newton-John, ahem, Danny and Sandy, were joined by Pink Lady Frenchie (Didi Conn) and T-Bird Doody (Barry Pearl) along with director Randal Kleiser.
Check out their Q&A session at minute 16 here:
Read more about the reuinion here.
The cast members aren't the only ones having fun with the film's 40th anniversary. Nail-polish brand OPI has released a special edition color line inspired by the flick. Check it out here.