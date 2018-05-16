John Travolta And 50 Cent Danced On Stage At The Cannes Film Festival

During a late-night bash at the Cannes Film Festival, 50 Cent took the stage to rap for guests. As if that wasn't enough of a crowd pleaser, John Travolta, who recently avoided dancing on stage at a Foo Fighters concert, got up and channeled some serious Danny Zuko vibes.

You have to see it to believe it.

Me and John Travolta partying -- l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

Here it is from another angle.

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

And another one because, well, this is everything.