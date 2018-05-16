Freeform Announces Month-Long Halloween Event

I know, I know. It's barely summer and I'm already talking about Halloween. Here's the thing... Freeform announced that throughout the month of October, they're going to air a different Halloween-themed movie. It's all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus!

Get ready to fall under a new spell. We’re celebrating one of your favorite Halloween movies with a #HocusPocus 25th Anniversary Extravaganza this October. pic.twitter.com/zd1rnyc0p3 — 31 Nights (@31Nights) May 15, 2018

This is a big step up from their regular 13 Nights of Halloween. I'm assuming they see how great the 25 Days of Christmas does and they're trying to let this spooky holiday get in on the fun.

The movie line-up has yet to be announced but past films have included Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family.