Our Favorite Autumn Candle Scents

As the end of summer draws near, it's hard to not get excited for fall and everything that comes with it. Pumpkins, sweaters, boots, TV shows, apple cider and, most importantly, new candles from places like Bath & Body Works and Yankee Candle!

Here are some of the scents we're looking forward to filling our homes with most:

Bath & Body Works' Fall Line (descriptions taken from website):

Blueberry Maple Pancake - Wild Blueberries, Griddle Fresh Pancakes, Warm Maple Syrup

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin - Warm Cinnamon, Fresh Ground Clove, Vanilla Cream, Brown Sugar

Marshmallow Fireside - Toasted Marshmallow, Smoldering Woods, Fire Roasted Vanilla, Crystallized Amber

Hot Cocoa & Cream - Decadent Milk Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, Mini Marshmallows

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles - Maple Syrup, Golden Waffles, Pumpkin Spice, Brown Sugar

Sweater Weather - Fresh Sage, Juniper Berry, Aromatic Eucalyptus, Fresh Woods

Caramel Pumpkin Swirl - Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Rich Brown Sugar, Creamy Vanilla

Bourbon Pumpkin - Bourbon Soaked Pumpkin, Maple Brown Sugar Drizzle, Cinnamon

Yankee Candle's Fall Line (descriptions taken from website):