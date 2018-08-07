Our Favorite Autumn Candle Scents
August 7, 2018
As the end of summer draws near, it's hard to not get excited for fall and everything that comes with it. Pumpkins, sweaters, boots, TV shows, apple cider and, most importantly, new candles from places like Bath & Body Works and Yankee Candle!
Here are some of the scents we're looking forward to filling our homes with most:
Bath & Body Works' Fall Line (descriptions taken from website):
- Blueberry Maple Pancake - Wild Blueberries, Griddle Fresh Pancakes, Warm Maple Syrup
- Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin - Warm Cinnamon, Fresh Ground Clove, Vanilla Cream, Brown Sugar
- Marshmallow Fireside - Toasted Marshmallow, Smoldering Woods, Fire Roasted Vanilla, Crystallized Amber
- Hot Cocoa & Cream - Decadent Milk Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, Mini Marshmallows
- Pumpkin Pecan Waffles - Maple Syrup, Golden Waffles, Pumpkin Spice, Brown Sugar
- Sweater Weather - Fresh Sage, Juniper Berry, Aromatic Eucalyptus, Fresh Woods
- Caramel Pumpkin Swirl - Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Rich Brown Sugar, Creamy Vanilla
- Bourbon Pumpkin - Bourbon Soaked Pumpkin, Maple Brown Sugar Drizzle, Cinnamon
Yankee Candle's Fall Line (descriptions taken from website):
- Autumn Pearl - A creamy blend of lush orchid, vanilla, and delicate freesia sweetened with a swirl of sugar.
- Enchanted Moon - A still, clear, moonlit night made magical with hints of juniper, peony and teak.
- Luscious Pumpkin Trifle - A mouthwatering temptation of vanilla cake, cinnamon, sweet cream and pumpkin.
- Poached Pear Flambé - Juicy pear, fresh peeled and ready to delight in a bath of caramel colored brandy.
- Spiced Berry Sangria - A refreshing treat—sangria spiked with berries, apple, cinnamon stick, and ginger.
- Autumn in the Park - The scent of fresh peeled apple and the crispness of fallen leaves—it's definitely fall. We've added in a dash of lemon zest and a hint of pumpkin to capture an afternoon on a gorgeous autumn walk.
- Crisp Fall Night - The autumn evening invites with brisk earthiness and dreamy interludes of lavender and woodland notes.
- Farmer's Market - Autumn's freshest bounty … sweet berries, juicy apples, succulent peaches and warm spices.