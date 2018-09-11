Sneak-Peek: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Setlist

September 11, 2018
Samantha Severo
“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life.” – Elton John

Earlier this year, Elton John announced his upcoming retirement which left fans all over the world with a broken heart. Though, in true Elton style, he's giving fans the send-off of a lifetime. On September 8th, he kicked off his three-year farewell tour which will consist of more than 300 shows across the world!

Lucky for us, he'll be visiting Cleveland on November 3rd.

Here's a sneak-peek of what his setlist for the show might look like:

  • Bennie and the Jets
  • All the Girls Love Alice
  • I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
  • Border Song (dedicated to Aretha Franklin)
  • Tiny Dancer
  • Philadelphia Freedom
  • Indian Sunset
  • Rocket Man 
  • Take Me to the Pilot
  • Someone Saved My Life Tonight
  • Levon
  • Candle in the Wind
  • Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
  • Burn Down the Mission
  • Believe
  • Daniel
  • Sad Songs 
  • Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Mac Miller)
  • The Bitch Is Back
  • I'm Still Standing
  • Crocodile Rock
  • Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
  • Your Song
  • Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

To make sure the anticipation of his tour doesn't drive us crazy, Elton John blessed us with a two-disc special of his greatest hits -- with a twist. Revamp features pop artists such as Lady Gaga and Coldplay while Restoration features country stars including Miranda Lambert and Vince Gill. Read more about them here.

