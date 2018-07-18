Cleveland's Best Reactions To Taylor Swift's Reputation Show

Taylor Swift delivered quite the show last night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland. If you spent any amount of time on social media before, during or after the show, you were more than likely bombarded with posts from Swifties obsessing over the star.

Here are some of our favorite posts from those in attendance:

Need endless amounts of ☕️today! So worth it for #repTourCleveland tho! Thx for an amazing night @taylorswift13 --: @brad_schreiber pic.twitter.com/3Noj6lk7fH — Kelley Notaro (@KelleyNotaro) July 18, 2018

last night was the most amazing experience ever I don’t think I’ve ever screamed, danced, or cried at a concert as much as I did last night #repTourCleveland — alyssa (@alyssa_kolb) July 18, 2018

#repTourCleveland was magical and I still can’t talk about it because I’m not ready. OKAY. @taylorswift13 — MaryKate Blankenship (@mkblankenship18) July 18, 2018

She was so happy last night, it made my heart explode. #repTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/KRTYMtjYqU — Katie -- (@ktswizzle13) July 18, 2018

If you don’t wake up physically sore with your voice half gone after a Taylor Swift concert, you did it wrong #repTourCleveland — Kayla Pretzer (@kpretzz) July 18, 2018

So many years. So many memories listening to this human being. Either almost closing my eyes because that is one bright second flash or I still couldn’t believe it. --#repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/NB4wT0jtNW — Lauren (@LaurenNiepokny) July 18, 2018

Taylor Swift was so amazing last night thinking back to it makes me want to cry my eyes out — Sam Coleman (@SamColeman3) July 18, 2018