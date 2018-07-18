Cleveland's Best Reactions To Taylor Swift's Reputation Show
Taylor Swift delivered quite the show last night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland. If you spent any amount of time on social media before, during or after the show, you were more than likely bombarded with posts from Swifties obsessing over the star.
Here are some of our favorite posts from those in attendance:
Need endless amounts of ☕️today! So worth it for #repTourCleveland tho! Thx for an amazing night @taylorswift13 --: @brad_schreiber pic.twitter.com/3Noj6lk7fH— Kelley Notaro (@KelleyNotaro) July 18, 2018
LOOK AT THIS CROWD. ---- It’s so beautiful. ✨ #repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/FhHqzjWqBT— Natasha -- (@natashalyng) July 18, 2018
Thank you @taylorswift for another wonderful night! #reptourcleveland was incredible! I know I was singing, dancing, and shaking it off the entire night! Until next time, hold on to the memories and long live ----
A post shared by Tori Stanek (@toristanek) on
last night was the most amazing experience ever I don’t think I’ve ever screamed, danced, or cried at a concert as much as I did last night #repTourCleveland— alyssa (@alyssa_kolb) July 18, 2018
@taylorswift13 So amazing & talented she can summon glorious Lake Erie breezes to tame hot, humid Cleveland weather into the perfect summer night at @FEStadium -- #repTourCleveland #reputationstadiumtour #taylorswift #clevelandohio pic.twitter.com/3pfAJxt1Hh— KP (@KPCLEDesign) July 18, 2018
#repTourCleveland was magical and I still can’t talk about it because I’m not ready. OKAY. @taylorswift13— MaryKate Blankenship (@mkblankenship18) July 18, 2018
She was so happy last night, it made my heart explode. #repTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/KRTYMtjYqU— Katie -- (@ktswizzle13) July 18, 2018
If you don’t wake up physically sore with your voice half gone after a Taylor Swift concert, you did it wrong #repTourCleveland— Kayla Pretzer (@kpretzz) July 18, 2018
I’m not sure when I will recover. #RepTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/hexbGAgeaW— Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) July 18, 2018
So many years. So many memories listening to this human being. Either almost closing my eyes because that is one bright second flash or I still couldn’t believe it. --#repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/NB4wT0jtNW— Lauren (@LaurenNiepokny) July 18, 2018
Taylor introducing and singing BABE at #repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 -- pic.twitter.com/e5mP5cZIpr— Anna Dierksheide (@annadierksheide) July 18, 2018
'To the fella over there with the hella good hair— Saby---- (@Saby6227) July 18, 2018
Won't you come on over, baby, we can shake, shake, shake, yeah oh'@Camila_Cabello @taylorswift13 @charli_xcx #RepTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/LkhHWBp72J
You and Us forevermore! #repTourCleveland @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #ClevelandReputationSwifties pic.twitter.com/mSj5wO1qet— Jamie -- (@jamieek10) July 18, 2018
Taylor Swift was so amazing last night thinking back to it makes me want to cry my eyes out— Sam Coleman (@SamColeman3) July 18, 2018
The costumes, dancers, band, effects, staging, screen... it was all quite the production that was obviously done by some of the country’s best Live Event pros. A visually stunning stadium concert that executed as well as a theater show. @taylorswift13 #RepTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/l0aqHsoR70— Heidi Baumgart (@heidibaumgart) July 18, 2018