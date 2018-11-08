Our Official Cleveland Christmas Bucket List
November 8, 2018
It's no secret that we love Christmastime here at Star 102. Hello, we switch to nonstop holiday music during the season and we even change our name to Christmas 102. What better way to get in the spirit than to create our very own list of must-dos?
From shopping to playing in the snow, there is certainly no shortage of things to do in Cleveland -- sometimes we just need to bundle up a little bit more.
Without further ado, here is our Official Cleveland Christmas Bucket List!
- Join Jen & Tim at the Crocker Park Tree Lighting. Easily one of our favorite nights of the whole year. Come enjoy a night full of vendors and exhibitors, family-friendly activities, and entertainment. Taking the stage this year will be Nickelodeon star Kira Kosarin from the show The Thundermans. And yes, don't worry, Santa Claus makes an appearance and helps Jen and Tim light up the huge Christmas tree. There will also be a skating rink! Event details here.
- Create a Christmas cocktail. Invite your squad over, make your fun drinks and watch Christmas movies all night long. Spiced cider, boozy egg nog, spiked cocoa... there are more than enough options!
- Start your Christmas shopping at the largest holiday show in the area. Kick off your shopping season with more than 700 booths filled with unique gifts, crafts, specialty foods, home décor, jewelry and SO much more at the I-X Christmas Connection. Click here for details.
- Go for a stroll, eat some delicious food and check items off your shopping list in Little Italy.
- Watch the show of a lifetime in the city it all started. See one of two Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows at Quicken Loans Arena and be absolutely amazed by their sights and sounds. Concert details here.
- Take the perfect Instagram photo of the Terminal Tower lit up in Christmas colors.
- Go sled-riding in the Cleveland Metroparks. There are so many awesome hills just short driving distances away. Find them here.
- Have a glass of Christmas Ale and all the yummy holiday brews at Cleveland's ever-growing list of breweries.
- Spread the joy this holiday season by taking a photo with Santa at Legacy Village! $5 will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for every complimentary photo distributed up to $10,000. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from photo packages sold will benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s. Find the dates and times here.
- Decorate a gingerbread house. Bonus points if you can make it with a Cleveland theme!
- Hang out with Ralphie and the gang during Cleveland Play House's production of A Christmas Story.
- Attend the inaugural illumin18 Holiday Lighting. Pinecrest is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with illumin18, Cleveland’s newest holiday lighting tradition. The celebration will include a host of family friendly activities and performances, including the opening of Pinecrest’s Central Park skating rink. Click here for details.
- Write letters to Santa Claus. USPS has a great program which will help you get your child's letters to the North Pole.
- Throw a cookie-baking party with friends and family. Honestly, what's better scent of freshly baked cookies? Bonus points if some of those Christmas cocktails are involved.
- Take a selfie next to the Leg Lamp at the A Christmas Story House.
- Grab a pair of skates and hit the ice. Our friends at Public Square, Crocker Park and Pinecrest are just some of the ones giving Clevelanders the opportunity to ice skate just like how they do it in New York City!
- Spread the holiday cheer with the Star 102 Tinsel Team powered by Kringle’s Inventionasium. They'll be out and about all season long with prizes and fun. Here is where to find them.
- See the enormous gingerbread house display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
- Have a snowball fight in the Cleveland Metroparks.
- Hear all your Christmas favorites. It's almost time for us to flip the switch from Today's Hits and Yesterday's Favorites to Christmas music all the time! Vote here for when you think we should switch.
- Have a stranger take your photo with the Playhouse Square chandelier in the background, surrounded by US Bank's Christmas decor.
- Meet SCUBA Claus as he swims throughout the tanks at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium with more than 5,000 underwater sea creatures.
- Treat your family to an unforgettable holiday adventure. Come create memories that will last a lifetime at Kringle's Inventionasium, an interactive theatrical experience that will take your family tradition to an entirely new level!
- Attend a Cleveland Orchestra Christmas concert
- Buy gifts made locally at the Cleveland Flea
- Experience the icy thrill of tobogganing at The Chalet in Strongsville.
- Sing your holiday favorites live with the artists. From 98 Degrees to Michael Bolton, Mannheim Steamroller to Straight No Chaser, there is a holiday show for everyone. Check out our Christmas concert calendar here.
- Get your pet's photo taken with Santa Claus.
- Check out a holiday show at Playhouse Square.
- Binge-watch your favorite Christmas moves. Whether you're a fan of The Santa Clause or Home Alone, there are so many movies to watch while curled up in a blanket. There are even some new ones hitting Netflix next month!
- Go for a walk with Tim at the Hudson Holiday Walk.