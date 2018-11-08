It's no secret that we love Christmastime here at Star 102. Hello, we switch to nonstop holiday music during the season and we even change our name to Christmas 102. What better way to get in the spirit than to create our very own list of must-dos?

From shopping to playing in the snow, there is certainly no shortage of things to do in Cleveland -- sometimes we just need to bundle up a little bit more.

Without further ado, here is our Official Cleveland Christmas Bucket List!