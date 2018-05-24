Berea-Midpark High School's Awesome End Of Year Video

Northeast Ohio is home to a ton of great schools, there's no doubt about it. I may be biased, but the Berea City School District is one of the best.

Earlier this week, the District shared a video made by Berea-Midpark High School students and faculty, and it gives viewers just a glimpse of what a strong education community looks like.

Watch below!

Speaking of end of the year fun, all teachers are invited to join us at our annual Teachers Night Out celebration on Thursday, May 31. Details here.