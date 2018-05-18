Royal Family: Who Is Next In Line For The Throne?
May 18, 2018
Though Meghan Markle's life will change drastically tomorrow after she marries Prince Harry, it is unlikely her new husband will ever be King. Here's who is up next to the throne!
- Charles, Prince of Wales – married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – married to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
- Prince George of Cambridge
- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
- Prince Louis of Cambridge
- Prince Henry of Wales – Harry weds Meghan Markle
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son
- Princess Beatrice of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
- Princess Eugenie of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - Queen Elizabeth’s 3rd son
- James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s son
- Lady Louis Windsor – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter
- Anne, Princess Royal - Queen Elizabeth’s daughter
- Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son with Capt. Mark Phillips
- Savannah Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
- Isla Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
- Zara Tindall - Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
- Mia Grace Tindall – Zara and Mike’s daughter
- David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden – Also known as Viscount David Linley
- Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley - David’s son
- Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – David’s daughter
- Lady Sarah Chatto – married to Daniel Chatto
- Samuel Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son
- Arthur Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son