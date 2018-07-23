Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports

Retro Futura Setlists: Belinda Carlisle, Modern English and More!

July 23, 2018

Retro Futura, America's premiere 80s concert tour, will be at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday, August 3rd. Here's a glimpse as to what you can expect! 

Belinda Carlisle:

  • Mad About You
  • Head Over Heels (The Go‐Go’s song)
  • I Get Weak
  • Circle in the Sand
  • Leave a Light On
  • Vacation (The Go‐Go’s song)
  • Our Lips Are Sealed (The Go‐Go’s song)
  • We Got the Beat (The Go‐Go’s song)
  • Heaven Is a Place on Earth

ABC:

  • When Smokey Sings
  • Viva Love
  • Poison Arrow
  • The Night You Murdered Love
  • (How to Be a) Millionaire
  • All of My Heart
  • King Without a Crown
  • Vanity Kills
  • Be Near Me
  • The Look of Love (Part One)

Tony Lewis (The Outfield):

  • Say It Isn't So (The Outfield song)
  • All the Love (The Outfield song)
  • Since You've Been Gone (The Outfield song)
  • Into the Light
  • Your Love (The Outfield song)

Bow Wow Wow's Annabella:

  • Baby, Oh No!
  • Do You Wanna Hold Me?
  • I Want Candy (The Strangeloves cover)

Kajagoogoo's Limahl:

  • Interview Rooms
  • Ooh to Be Ah (Kajagoogoo song)
  • Hang on Now (Kajagoogoo song)
  • Never Ending Story
  • Too Shy

Modern English:

  • Ink and Paper
  • Someone's Calling
  • Moonbeam
  • Hands Across the Sea
  • I Melt With You
Tags: 
modern english
belinda carlisle
retro futura
setlist

