Retro Futura Setlists: Belinda Carlisle, Modern English and More!

Retro Futura, America's premiere 80s concert tour, will be at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday, August 3rd. Here's a glimpse as to what you can expect!

Belinda Carlisle:

Mad About You

Head Over Heels (The Go‐Go’s song)

I Get Weak

Circle in the Sand

Leave a Light On

Vacation (The Go‐Go’s song)

Our Lips Are Sealed (The Go‐Go’s song)

We Got the Beat (The Go‐Go’s song)

Heaven Is a Place on Earth

ABC:

When Smokey Sings

Viva Love

Poison Arrow

The Night You Murdered Love

(How to Be a) Millionaire

All of My Heart

King Without a Crown

Vanity Kills

Be Near Me

The Look of Love (Part One)

Tony Lewis (The Outfield):

Say It Isn't So (The Outfield song)

All the Love (The Outfield song)

Since You've Been Gone (The Outfield song)

Into the Light

Your Love (The Outfield song)

Bow Wow Wow's Annabella:

Baby, Oh No!

Do You Wanna Hold Me?

I Want Candy (The Strangeloves cover)

Kajagoogoo's Limahl:

Interview Rooms

Ooh to Be Ah (Kajagoogoo song)

Hang on Now (Kajagoogoo song)

Never Ending Story

Too Shy

Modern English: