Retro Futura Setlists: Belinda Carlisle, Modern English and More!
July 23, 2018
Retro Futura, America's premiere 80s concert tour, will be at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday, August 3rd. Here's a glimpse as to what you can expect!
Belinda Carlisle:
- Mad About You
- Head Over Heels (The Go‐Go’s song)
- I Get Weak
- Circle in the Sand
- Leave a Light On
- Vacation (The Go‐Go’s song)
- Our Lips Are Sealed (The Go‐Go’s song)
- We Got the Beat (The Go‐Go’s song)
- Heaven Is a Place on Earth
ABC:
- When Smokey Sings
- Viva Love
- Poison Arrow
- The Night You Murdered Love
- (How to Be a) Millionaire
- All of My Heart
- King Without a Crown
- Vanity Kills
- Be Near Me
- The Look of Love (Part One)
Tony Lewis (The Outfield):
- Say It Isn't So (The Outfield song)
- All the Love (The Outfield song)
- Since You've Been Gone (The Outfield song)
- Into the Light
- Your Love (The Outfield song)
Bow Wow Wow's Annabella:
- Baby, Oh No!
- Do You Wanna Hold Me?
- I Want Candy (The Strangeloves cover)
Kajagoogoo's Limahl:
- Interview Rooms
- Ooh to Be Ah (Kajagoogoo song)
- Hang on Now (Kajagoogoo song)
- Never Ending Story
- Too Shy
Modern English:
- Ink and Paper
- Someone's Calling
- Moonbeam
- Hands Across the Sea
- I Melt With You