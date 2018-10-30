Creepy Or Cool? Restaurant Serves Death Row Inmates' Last Meals

A pop-up restaurant in Tokyo served its guests some of the creepiest menu items fathomable.

Ningen Restaurant -- translated as Human Restaurant -- served the last meals requested by famous death row inmates.

While the thought itself seems morbid, the meals sound pretty darn tasty. The inmates did choose them for their last meal ever, after all.

Here's a glimpse at what the menu featured:

Gary Mark Gilmore's last meal of a hamburger, mashed potatoes, a hard-boiled egg and shots of whiskey. Gilmore was a serial criminal who was convicted of armed robbery, assault and two murders in Utah. He actually gained world-wide attention for demanding the implementation of his death sentence for the two murders. Gilmore was executed on January 17, 1977 by firing squad.

John Wayne Gacy's last meal of a pound of strawberries, a bucket of (KFC) chicken, fries and a dozen shrimp. Gacy was a Chicago-based serial killer and rapist. He sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered 33 boys and men in the 70s inside his home. Yeah, he's the creepy clown guy who buried the corpses in his cellar. Gacy's death by lethal injection was confirmed on May 10, 1994 and his brain was removed for study.

Joseph Paul Jernigan's last meal of two cheeseburgers, a salad and an iced-tea. Jernigan was a Texas-based murderer who was found guilty of "cold-blooded murder" and sentenced to death for killing Edward Hale, a 75-year-old homeowner who discovered Jernigan and an accomplice as they were burglarizing his home. Jernigan was executed by lethal injectionat on August 5, 1993.

Judy Buenoano's last meal of asparagus, broccoli, tomatoes and strawberries. Buenoano, also referred to as the Black Widow, was an American (Colorado and Florida) serial killer who was executed for the murder of her husband James Goodyear. She was also convicted for the murder of her son Michael Buenoano and attempted murder of her fiancé John Gentry. Buenoano became the first woman to be executed in Florida since 1848 and was justs the third woman executed in the US since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976. and was only the third woman to be executed in the U.S. since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976. She was executed in the electric chair on March 30, 1998.

As creepy as the restaurant's theme was, visitors flocked to eat the last meals of death row inmates. Some photos were shared on Twitter which documented the pop-up restaurant's atmosphere.

Would you have dined at Ningen Restaurant?

