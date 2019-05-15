Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty

REPORT: Oscars To Remain Hostless

May 15, 2019

As you’ll recall, the Oscars went without a host for the first time since 1989 this year and will probably stay that way for now. 

ABC Entertainment executive Karey Burke has didn't confirm or deny whether Jimmy Kimmel could step in, seeing as he just extended his deal with ABC by three more years. But she did say that in terms of the hostless Oscars, she “believes” that “we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability.”

Ratings were up this year for a hostless Oscars, but maybe the ratings were up for the Gaga and Cooper performance? 

