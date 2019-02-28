Report: 90210 Star Luke Perry Hospitalized Due to a Stroke

TMZ: Perry was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday

February 28, 2019

(via WBZZ) Actor Luke Perry, best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the show Beverly Hills 90210 has reportedly suffered a massive stroke. 

According to a report from TMZ, Perry's condition is not known. The 52-year-old Perry currently plays Fred Andrews on the CW show Riverdale.

Related: Original 'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot Coming This Summer

This news comes the same day Fox announced 90210 was being revived. However, it's not believed that Perry will be part of that project.

Tags: 
Luke Perry
Beverly Hills 90210

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Avon Teacher Michelle Szczepanski WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ami Houde From Monster Jam Joins The Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Presser From Sweetie's Big Fun Talks About Shop 216 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Jen and Tim Show - 6th Year Anniversary Best Of Podcast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire Martin Joins Jen And Tim To Talk About Fundraising For Rise Up for LLS WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About The Promo Schedules WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes