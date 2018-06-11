Recycling Dos And Don'ts
June 11, 2018
Here's your official guide.
IN-HOME RECYCLING:
- Cans
- Cartons
- Glass
- Paper & boxes
- Plastic bottles and jugs
DONATE OR FIND A DESIGNATED RECYCLING AREA:
- Computers & electronics
- Scrap metal
- Plastic bags
- Clothing
- Shredded paper
DISPOSE OF PROPERLY:
- Latex Paint
- Needles
- Medications
- Household hazardous waste
- Fluorescent bulbs
THROW IT IN THE TRASH:
- Styrofoam and take-out containers
- Hoses and ropes
- Durable plastic (hangers, toys)
- Cups, lids and utensils
- Broken ceramics