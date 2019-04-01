22 Things You Didn't Realize You Could Recycle

Earth Day is just 22 days away and, here at Entercom, it's a pretty big deal. You already know about our 1Thing initiative and, if you don't, you can find more about it here.

Wine corks - We all know you have plenty of 'em. Whether you're repurposing your old corks for a house decoration or literally taking them somewhere to be recycled (there are organizations that turn them into soles for shoes!), you're doing it right. It's a win-win, really. Holiday lights - Turn your old ones in, get a coupon for LED lights for next year. Details here. Crayons - Mail your old, broken, used, not-used, brand new, what have you crayons to the Crayon Initiative in California and they'll melt 'em down and send the new batch to children’s hospitals across the country. Colored pencils Eye glasses Mattresses Cell phones Back packs Bras - There is this awesome thing called the Bosom Buddies Program who takes bras of all shapes and sizes and gives them to local shelters or redistributed to women in developing nations. Juice boxes VHS cassettes - After you quadruple check that your old VHS tapes aren't worth any money (don't give away Lion King), send them to Green Disk who will recycle those and take them apart to turn into all kinds of useful items. Batteries Inhalers Keys Pizza boxes Hearing aids Cosmetics Paper towel rolls Greeting cards Running shoes Prescription drugs - Most of the time folks just toss or flush their expired pills which can cause some serious environmental issues. Our friends at WNCX regularly host drug take-back programs that will allow you to take them to a spot where the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewew District will dispose them properly. Apple products

To learn more about all the fantastic organizations doing their part to make the world a better place, click here.