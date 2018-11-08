'Sober Bar' Serves As Safe Haven For Recovering Addicts

Addiction is a horrendous disease that is extremely hard to cure without enough strengh, dedication and, most importantly, support. Up in Windsor, Canada, two adults who spent a majority of their lives battling the disease are stepping up to help others in the same rocky boat.

Spiritual Soldiers Coffee Compound, nicknamed the 'Sober Bar,' is a substance-free safe haven for men and women of all ages to visit for the social aspect without the beer, liquor and drug elements that come with a typical pub. The men behind the project understand that, for a recovering addict, the world is filled with nothing but temptation so, by creating a space like this, they're able to provide a fun, temptation-free spot for victims of the disease to hang out and strengthen one another.

"There's so many people who come into recovery and then they come out and they end up going back to the people, places and things because they don't know what to do once they get out of the recovery bubble," one of the co-founders told CBC News in Canada.

While the idea in itself is inspiring, it's the reaction from visitors that really hit home. Here are just some of the online reviews:

"10\10. Incredible place ran by incredible people with an amazing message. This is the type of establishment and support the world needs. This place can, and will, be life changing"

"This was my first time at spiritual soldiers. Couldn’t help but feel the dedication of Bianca and Mike to making a positive, feel good environment for people. I teared up three times just speaking to people and hearing how this place is way more than just coffee. So great! Love it! So happy my son has met such beautiful people. Thanks for everything. It truly was my pleasure."

"Today was my first time at Spiritual Soldier. I have been wanting to go since they opened. I felt very comfortable and enjoyed the conversation. This is lacking in our lives. I very much enjoyed it. Thank you Mike and Jay. Highly recommend going here. A very non judgemental zone. Simple and real."

"This is the best safe, secure enviorment where like minded individuals can gather whithout drugs or alcohol being present. If your trying to find a social place to be, without risk of ones sobriety, then look no further. Think of the sober version of Cheers and you have the Spiritual Soldiers Coffee Compound!!! Check it out, youll enjoy it!!"

There is no doubt that this 'Sober Bar' will continue to make long-lasting impacts to those in the area. Hopefully soon this concept will grow and similar spots will start popping up in more cities.

"Some days it's just a sober party and I never thought recovery could be this fun," a patron and part-time employee told CBC.

A local blogger was moved by the compound and, after an in-depth interview, wrote:

"So, what’s in a name? As they pointed out, being Spiritual is more about a person’s ability to simply surrender to something greater then themselves and find peace within who they are. From an addiction point of view, they say this is one of the most difficult things someone struggling with addiction can do. We are all Soldiers in the fight against addiction and we all have a role to play no matter how big or small."

Learn more about Spiritual Soldiers Coffee Compound here.

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.