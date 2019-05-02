7 Reasons To Thank A Nurse
May 2, 2019
National Nurses Week runs from May 6-May 12 and we'll be celebrating these amazing men and women at Nurses Night Out on the 9th!
Trust us, there are waaaaaaaaaaaay more than 7 reasons to thank a nurse but, since Nurses Night Out is only seven days away, we've narrowed it down to match that number.
- They don’t get to celebrate holidays
- They are resilient
- They are smart and quick
- They are less recognized
- They don’t think of themselves; patients always come first
- They are always on the front line of care
- They don’t mind getting their hands dirty