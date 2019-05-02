Getty Images/dragana991

7 Reasons To Thank A Nurse

May 2, 2019

National Nurses Week runs from May 6-May 12 and we'll be celebrating these amazing men and women at Nurses Night Out on the 9th!

Trust us, there are waaaaaaaaaaaay more than 7 reasons to thank a nurse but, since Nurses Night Out is only seven days away, we've narrowed it down to match that number.

  1. They don’t get to celebrate holidays
  2. They are resilient
  3. They are smart and quick
  4. They are less recognized
  5. They don’t think of themselves; patients always come first
  6. They are always on the front line of care
  7. They don’t mind getting their hands dirty
Tags: 
Nurses Night Out
Nurses' Night Out