Michael Stanley Is Working Again - From Home With A Special Guest This Friday

May 14, 2020
Star 102 and our sister station 98.5 WNCX invite you to enjoy the final installment in our exclusive Northcoast Rock 'n' Roll acoustic at-home concert series of Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home on WNCX.com.

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home: The Encores is your chance to see Michael perform more of his classic hits in his home ... with a surprise special guest!

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home: The Encores will stream right here Friday night starting at 8 pm.

Michael Stanley

