Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again This Friday!
An encore performance with a new setlist!
April 28, 2020
Star 102 invites you to join us for an exclusive Northcoast Rock 'n' Roll encore acoustic performance as our friends at 98.5 'NCX present Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again.
Debuting this Friday at 8 pm!
Watch Michael's performance at WNCX.com!
It's your chance to see Michael perform another 30 minutes of his classics in an intimate setting ... his home!
Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home ... Again starts streaming Friday at 8 pm on WNCX.com.