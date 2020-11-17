Simple Ideas to help the Environment

With work-from-home recommendations expanding again as coronavirus spikes, here are we some reminders of the many things you can do at home to help our environment, including some you might never have heard of.

· Turn down your thermostat and wear that snappy work-appropriate sweater anyway. Adjusting your thermostat 2 degrees down in the winter (and 2 degrees up in the summer) can save up to 2,000 lbs of carbon dioxide per year! Cover drafty windows, too.

· Unplug chargers and turn off appliances, including computers, when not in use, to avoid leaking the dreaded Vampire Energy. This simple act can save 1,000 lbs of carbon dioxide a year and lower your power bill, ka-ching!

· Lower the brightness on your computer monitor. Reducing monitor brightness from 100% to 70% can save up to 20% of the energy the monitor uses.

· The average office worker produces about 2 pounds of waste a day. Look into eco-friendly office supplies, that are waste-free, biodegradable or made from sustainable sources (such as bamboo or even manure.)

· Purchase energy efficient appliances. If all the extra quality time with your refrigerator has you noticing its age, updating it to an Energy Star certified appliance could save 500 lbs of carbon dioxide per year.

· Don’t leave your car running for long when heading out for winter errands, and consider the necessity for every one of them. You may have all the dinner fixings already.

· Skip the solo car trip! Carpool, bike, walk. Here is your opportunity to get your steps in and save 1 lb of carbon for every mile you don't drive.

· Wash laundry in cold water and partially dry clothes on a clothesline

· Reduce how much water you DO use, by taking shorter showers and not letting the tap run while brushing your teeth or lathering your hands for the recommended 20 seconds. Showers use 2.5 gallons of water per minute, and each gallon uses three ounces of carbon dioxide. If you shorten your shower by 2 minutes a day, you can save 342 pounds of carbon dioxide a year.

· Drop the plastic bottles and use a reusable water bottle. Likewise for coffee cups: sipping from a reusable mug twice a day, every day instead of disposable cups, can save 135 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per person per year.

· Use LED or CFL light bulbs in lamps, fixtures and holiday lights. By switching out 3 lights with compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL) you could save 300 lbs of carbon dioxide per year.

· Reuse / Buy second-hand or donate items instead of tossing, and don’t forget to bring your reusable shopping bag.

· Buy less stuff! With Black Friday every day, and holiday shopping upon us, reconsider the utility of the gifts you buy for loved ones – and yourself. It will make you happier!​