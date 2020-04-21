Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home

April 21, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Star 102 invites you to join us for an exclusive North Coast Rock 'n' Roll acoustic performance as we present Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home, premiering Friday, April 24th at 8 pm on WNCX.com.

It's your chance to see Michael perform 30 minutes of his classic hits in an intimate setting ... his home!

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home premieres Friday, April 24th at 8pm, exclusively on WNCX.com.

It’s just another way Star 102 is trying to #StayConnected to you Cleveland!

