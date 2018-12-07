Rainbow Radiothon Results & More Ways To Donate

December 7, 2018
Features

Wow! Cleveland... you are amazing! Together you helped us raise $222,136 for UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. Every single penny of that $222,136 will be staying here, in Cleveland, to help this amazing hospital that is right in our backyard.

Your donation is going to help Rainbow discover new cures, pioneer new treatments and save more lives.

If you were unable to call during today's Rainbow Radiothon, do not fret! There are so many ways you can support Rainbow.

  • Text UHRainbow to 51555
  • Donate online here
  • Stop by Dunkin' during the month of December, make a $5 donation, and receive a custom designed travel mug for 99 cent refills during January! The limited edition mug will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. 

Click here to see photos from the 2018 Rainbow Radiothon.

 

2018 Rainbow Radiothon
Rainbow Radiothon

