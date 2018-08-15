AW! Bridesmaids Are Now Carrying Puppies Down The Aisle

Here comes the... good boy!

August 15, 2018
Features

We have wedding fever! Tonight is the second annual Veils & Tails Bridal Fair and we are so excited to meet all of the beautiful brides-to-be! In preparation for tonight, we've been putting together list after list of ideas ranging from dress shopping advice, first dance songs and wedding trends

One trend that ~obviously~ stood out the most was the cutest of them all. Puppy bouquets! That's right... bridal parties are ditching the flowers and carrying doggos down the aisle.

Like seriously ---------- it doesn’t get any cuter than this. So obsessed with these puppies. ---- Photography: @mariecameronphoto | Cinematography: @blacksheepfilmworks | Event Planning + Design: @rackel_gehlsen_weddings | Floral Design: @alexisflorals | Wedding Dress: @misshayleypaige | Bridal Boutique: @jbridalboutique | Hair _ Makeup: @idohairandmakeupartistry | Venue: @haciendadelsolaz

A post shared by Marie Cameron (@mariecameronphoto) on

How adorable is this? --Is there anything cuter then the rescue puppy bouquet. Tag a dog lover who needs this idea for their wedding ------ See the rest of this seriously adorable shoot here http://bit.ly/2APIDca Psst... come see us to find this stunning pastel color bridesmaids dresses for your wedding-- #christiesbridal #weddinginspiration #puppylove #puppybouquet #pastelbluebridesmaids #findtheperfectdresses

A post shared by Christie's Bridal & Boutique (@christiesbridal) on

When @bridalguide shares our #hellobeautifulbride because she's stunning + puppies!! OMG! ------ . . Photo Credit: @samaremanphoto Gown: @essenseofaustralia x @hellobeautifulbridal #hellobeautifulbridal #beyourownkindofbeautiful #bestofkearney #kearneynebraska #kearneybridalshop #shopkearney1st #essenseofaustralia #essensedesigns #essensebride #bride #bridalgown #wedding #weddings #weddingdress #engaged #imgettingmarried #nebraskawedding #wednebraska #authenticlove #midwestbride #customgown #puppybouquet

A post shared by Hello Beautiful Bridal (@hellobeautifulbridal) on

Better yet? The theme is about more than just carrying cute dogs; many brides do this in attempt to find the puppies their forever homes! Full story HERE.

How can you make your Big Day stand out? By finding some of the best wedding vendors in the whole city, that’s how! Join us on Wednesday, August 15th at Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to meet with over 40 of Cleveland’s best wedding experts -- including retailers, planners, florists, jewelers, photographers and more -- all in one place! Register here.

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair
veils and tails

