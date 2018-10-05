Poppy, Cole Swindell, Slash

Radio.com

Poppy, MAX, Cole Swindell, Ann Wilson, Slash All Do 1THING to Help Our Environment

Find out how these celebrities are saving the planet

October 5, 2018
Categories: 
1Thing

What in the world could rock icon Slash have in common with country star Cole Swindell and pop star MAX? It's easy. They're among the many of your favorite musicians who are doing 1Thing to help the environment. 

Related: Learn More About Our 1Thing Initiative Now

Find out what Slash, MAX, and Cole do to protect the planet, as well as Poppy, Ann Wilson, and . Check it out:

Noted: never ask Poppy or Ann Wilson for an extra piece of paper! Anyway, remember that if everyone did just 1Thing to help the environment, our world would be a much better place.

Get more information on our 1Thing sustainability initiative and see more celebrities share their #Thing by clicking here.

 

 

   

 

Tags: 
1Thing
Slash
Poppy
Ann Wilson
MAX
Cole Swindell

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Jonathon Sawyer Calls In About New Book: House of Vinegar WDOKFM: On-Demand
Taza's Manager Sargon Zodo Talks About His Run-In With Justin Timberlake! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Gleydura, Editor of Cleveland Magazine, Talks 'Best of Cleveland Party' WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - September 21st 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
700 Wins (A Song For Jen Toohey) WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes