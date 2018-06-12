Poison & Cheap Trick Set-List

June 12, 2018

Poison is bringing their Nothin' But A Good Time tour to Blossom Music Center on June 12th with Cheap Trick. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlists might look like:

CHEAP TRICK:

  • Hello There
  • You Got It Going On
  • California Man
  • Long Time Coming
  • If You Want My Love
  • The Summer Looks Good on You
  • Magical Mystery Tour
  • Getting Better
  • Bass Solo
  • I'm Waiting for the Man
  • The Flame
  • I Want You to Want Me
  • Dream Police
  • Surrender

POISON: 

  • Look What the Cat Dragged In
  • I Want Action
  • Ride the Wind
  • Talk Dirty to Me
  • Something to Believe In
  • Your Mama Don't Dance
  • C.C. DeVille Guitar Solo
  • Fallen Angel
  • Unskinny Bop
  • Rikki Rockett Drum Solo
  • Bobby Dall Bass Solo
  • Every Rose Has Its Thorn
  • Nothin' but a Good Time
  • Rock and Roll All Nite
