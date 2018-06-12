Poison & Cheap Trick Set-List
June 12, 2018
Poison is bringing their Nothin' But A Good Time tour to Blossom Music Center on June 12th with Cheap Trick. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlists might look like:
CHEAP TRICK:
- Hello There
- You Got It Going On
- California Man
- Long Time Coming
- If You Want My Love
- The Summer Looks Good on You
- Magical Mystery Tour
- Getting Better
- Bass Solo
- I'm Waiting for the Man
- The Flame
- I Want You to Want Me
- Dream Police
- Surrender
POISON:
- Look What the Cat Dragged In
- I Want Action
- Ride the Wind
- Talk Dirty to Me
- Something to Believe In
- Your Mama Don't Dance
- C.C. DeVille Guitar Solo
- Fallen Angel
- Unskinny Bop
- Rikki Rockett Drum Solo
- Bobby Dall Bass Solo
- Every Rose Has Its Thorn
- Nothin' but a Good Time
- Rock and Roll All Nite