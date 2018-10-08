Phil Collins Set List

Friday night in Sunrise, Florida Phil Collins proved that he's not dead yet. That's what he's calling this tour. He can't drum or even walk around much, but he still has that voice. After 19 songs, three of them from his Genesis days, he was sounding strong.

Phil Collins makes his way to Quicken Loans Arena October 18th. Get more info here.

Set List below or HERE

Pre-show P.C. photos slideshow

Souareba

(Salif Keita song)

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Another Day in Paradise

One More Night

Wake Up Call

I Missed Again

Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song)

Hang in Long Enough

Can't Turn Back the Years

Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover)

Something Happened on the Way to Heaven

Intermission

Drum Duet

I Don't Care Anymore

You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)

You Know What I Mean

Dance Into the Light

Invisible Touch (Genesis song)

Play Video

Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)

Sussudio

Encore:

Take Me Home

This is how he got things started.