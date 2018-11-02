Watch The Trailer For New Adorable Penguin Movie

Disneynature, the independent film unit of Walt Disney Studios that produces nature documentaries, is blessing us with a new film about penguins!

From IMDB:

Steve the penguin is on a quest to find love and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo they become friends, but nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic. Disneynature's all-new feature film "Penguins" is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.

From the filmmaking team behind "Bears" and "Chimpanzee," Disneynature's "Penguins" opens in theaters nationwide in time for Earth Day 2019.