Craft Ideas For July 4th

Whether you use your hand-made items as 4th of July decor or you set aside a craft table for your party, here are some fun ideas to get you into the holiday spirit!

1. Create and paint a patriotic wind catcher.

2. Grab some scissors and construction paper to make red, white and blue paper lanterns.

3. Spice up your front door by creating an amazing 4th of July wreath.

4. Take the easy route with some glitter and glue when you make a gorgeous firework display on paper.

5. Have any spare wood around the house? There are SO many ways you can turn scraps into works of patriotic art!