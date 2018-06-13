Anthony Behar

Orange Is The New Black Gets Updated Credit Sequence

June 13, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Calling all fans of OITNB! Season 6 is just around the corner -- thank goodness! -- and we are so anxious to see what the girls are up to now.

Netflix announced today that the series is getting a new opening sequence for the new season. Don't fret! The song is still the same. 

Do you like the changes?

Tags: 
Netflix
Orange Is The New Black

