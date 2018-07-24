Diapers Included In Ohio Tax Free Weekend Deals

July 24, 2018
Features

Calling all parents! You can purchase both cloth AND disposable diapers during Ohio Tax Free Weekend which takes places August 3rd-5th. Diapers for adults also fall under this category.

Here is a full list of what types of clothing are eligible during Ohio Tax Free Weekend:

  • shirts
  • blouses
  • sweaters
  • pants
  • shorts
  • skirts
  • dresses
  • uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)
  • shoes and shoe laces
  • insoles for shoes
  • sneakers
  • sandals
  • boots
  • overshoes
  • slippers
  • steel-toed shoes
  • underwear
  • socks and stockings
  • hosiery
  • pantyhose
  • footlets
  • coats and jackets
  • rainwear
  • gloves and mittens for general use
  • hats and caps
  • ear muffs
  • belts and suspenders
  • neckties
  • scarves
  • aprons (household and shop)
  • lab coats
  • athletic supporters
  • bathing suits and caps
  • beach capes and coats
  • costumes
  • baby receiving blankets
  • diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
  • rubber pants
  • garters and garter belts
  • girdles
  • formal wear
  • wedding apparel

In addition, there are some items that are not eligile. They include:

  • Items purchased for use in a trade or business.
  • Clothing accessories or equipment.  Clothing accessories or equipment include: briefcases; cosmetics; hair notions, including, but not limited to, barrettes, hair bows, and hair nets; handbags; handkerchiefs; jewelry; sun glasses (non-prescription); umbrellas; wallets; watches; and wigs and hair pieces.
  • Protective equipment.  Protective equipment includes: breathing masks; clean room apparel and equipment; ear and hearing protectors; face shields; hard hats; helmets; paint or dust respirators; protective gloves; safety glasses and goggles; safety belts; tool belts; and welders gloves and masks.
  • Sewing equipment and supplies including, but not limited to, knitting needles, patterns, pins, scissors, sewing machines, sewing needles, tape measures, and thimbles; and sewing materials that become part of “clothing” including, but not limited to, buttons, fabric, lace, thread, yarn, and zippers.
  • Sports or recreational equipment.  Sport or recreational equipment includes ballet and tap shoes; cleated or spiked athletic shoes; gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf; goggles; hand and elbow guards; life preservers and vests; mouth guards; roller and ice skates; shin guards; shoulder pads; ski boots; waders; and wetsuits and fins.
  • Belt buckles sold separately.
  • Costume masks sold separately.
  • Patches and emblems sold separately.

For more, click here.

ohio tax free weekend
tax free weekend
shopping

