Nose Warmers: Great Idea Or Greatest Idea?

November 1, 2018
When it comes to staying warm during a Cleveland winter, it's no secret that we'll go above and beyond layering up, even if it means risking a fashion nightmare.

Enter nose warmers, fabric to wear on your face to do exactly what the name suggests.

The company is out of the UK but, don't worry, they deliver to Cleveland. Better yet, there are tons of styles and patters to choose from.

So will you risk looking fashionable in order to keep your nose warm???

Order yours here.

