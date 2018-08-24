Noonlight, a 24/7 professional monitoring device, uses advanced technology to get emergency help to your exact location with just the release of a button. It can be used when you don't feel safe or if you need immediate emergency help.

The best part? It's super easy to use.

Press and hold the button whenever you feel unsafe Release the button when you've reached a safe destination and enter your 4-digit code In danger? Release the button and do not enter your pin. The local police will be notified of your location and emergency

There are also quite a few ways to set the app up to be connected with other Smart devices in your home -- such as your Alexa. In these cases, when a Noonlight alarm is triggered, the alarm shares data from those devices with first responders.

According to a review, "Noonlight receives detailed information from all the smart home devices that are authorized, including door/window sensors, motion sensors, smoke detectors, CO detectors, presence sensors, temperature sensors and more. With all of this information, Noonlight dispatchers can determine the nature of the emergency, know if anybody is home, and send the right help quickly."

Read more about Noonlight's features here.