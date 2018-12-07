Noah Vega: Rainbow Stories 2018

As a nurse at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center, Michelle Petrie is used to dealing with medical concerns. That training came in handy in July 2010 when she noticed a strange bump on her son's tailbone. She took three-year-old Noah to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

After the examination was finished, the doctor told Michelle to wait so he could talk to a radiologist who ordered an ultrasound of Noah’s back and stomach. “Due to my medical training, I immediately knew something was wrong,” said Michelle.

Doctors told Michelle her son had been born with Teratoma, a rare type of tumor located on the tailbone. Because of this, it would need to be surgically removed immediately. The team at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's operated quickly on Noah to remove the tumor. After only spending a night in the hospital, he was sent home.

Unfortunately, just six days later, Michelle got the call no parent wants to receive. Noah's tumor was malignant and was diagnosed with a form of cancer called Germ Cell.

Over the next three months, Noah received treatments to fight off his cancer. Just in time for the holidays, they received the good news that Noah was cancer free. Today, Noah is a happy and healthy 11-year-old who loves to play hockey.

