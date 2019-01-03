November 14, 1993; New York, NY, USA; Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs in Concert on November 14, 1993 at New York Coliseum.

Frank Forcino/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nirvana Sues Designer Marc Jacobs for Stealing Iconic Smiley Face Logo

The company even uses the word "grunge" in the fashion line

January 3, 2019

By: Anthony Capobianco 

Uh oh. This smells like copyright infringement.

According to TMZ, the iconic 90's grunge band Nirvana has filed a lawsuit against fashion designer Marc Jacobs over the use of the band's smiley-face logo without permission.

The legendary logo is proudly worn by fans below:

Nirvana fans Tanya and Dave Deegan, from Dublin, take a picture alongside Kurt Cobain's Nirvana smiley face t-shirt at the opening of the 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition on the life of the Nirvana frontman, at the museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland.
PA Images/SIPA USA

As part of the clothing brand's "Bootleg Grunge Redux" collection, the design takes Nirvana's famous logo by replacing the X-eyes with its initials with "Heaven" written above in the band's font. Take a look below: 

The band trademarked the image in 1992 and never granted Marc Jacobs permission to use or adjust the original design.

