Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a No Texting Rule

By: Juliet

June 28, 2018

It's hard to say what exactly the secret is to a happy marriage. What works for some may not work for others, but, in general, we all tend to agree that mutual love, respect, and understanding is a good place to start.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently celebrated 12 years of marriage this week and there's one thing they have never done in all the time they've known each other: they have never sent each other a text message.

"We have our 12-year wedding anniversary tomorrow (June 25) and we’ve never texted. That is so not our relationship, which is interesting right? We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don’t. We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times," Kidman shared to Parade.

Kidman went on to say they don't really have a secret to success, it's just more about choosing to be with each other and having fun together.

Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby.

