JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ Kick Off The U.S. Leg Of Their On The Run II Tour In Cleveland

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ are finally bringing their On The Run II Tour to the United States starting tomorrow night in Cleveland, and you can purchase tickets here.

Watch this brand new video of Jay and Bey promoting their Cleveland show! Get hype!

For a sneak peek at their potential setlist, you can also check that out here.

In the summer of 2014, JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.